Houston Texans - A moment in history: most rushing yards in a game
September 12, 2010: A historic day in Houston Texans history
Arian Foster is the best running back in Houston Texans history and on September 12, 2010, against the division rival Indianapolis Colts, he would prove this to be true. He ran all over the Colts on this day, setting the Texans' single-game record for most rushing yards.
The game was played in Houston, Texas at what was once called Reliant Field, in front of nearly 71,000 fans. The Colts were led by future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne. The Colts were a stacked offensive team but so were the Houston Texans, with one of the best running backs in the game at the time.
Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub struggled on this day, completing only nine of 17 passes for 107 yards, while Manning was carving up the Texans' defense. He completed 40 passes for 433 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
It would not matter though, as Arian Foster had a record-breaking day, carrying the ball on 33 attempts and racked up 231 yards. He would also add three touchdowns of his own and his longest run of the day went for 42 yards.
The Texans began the scoring with back-to-back field goals, taking a 6 - 0 lead after the first quarter. They would add a Kevin Walter touchdown reception in the second quarter and a 13 - 0 lead; however, the Colts would score ten of their own before the half.
Foster would add all three of his touchdowns in the second half, two of which came in the fourth quarter and the Texans built a 34 - 17 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Manning would quickly hit Austin Collie for a 73-yard touchdown pass but that was the closest the Colts would get. The Texans won the Week One season opener by a score of 34 - 24.