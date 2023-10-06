Breaking down Thursday’s Houston Texans injury report
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans have revealed their Thursday injury report ahead of a Week 5 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. As first reported by Alexandra Fox of Texans Daily, here are some key notes from the report.
After previous speculation that offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil may be close to a return from a lingering knee injury that has kept him out the past several weeks, the star left tackle has turned in two consecutive practices this week. Fellow offensive tackle Tytus Howard has logged practices of his own after dealing with a broken hand sustained at the end of the preseason.
Having both tackles available Sunday would do wonders to boost a Texans offensive line that has struggled mightily with injuries. Despite these issues, rookie sensation C.J. Stroud has commanded a solid turnout from the Texans offense, with the team scoring 30 or more points in back-to-back victories to bring their early season record to 2-2. Getting starting quality linemen back should improve protection for their prized quarterback.
Punter Cameron Johnston logged a full practice today and is trending toward making his season debut. The 31-year-old was a key player for the Texans' special teams last season, averaging just over 48 yards per punt on his 88 boots.
Defensively, cornerback Tavierre Thomas is practicing in full for the Houston Texans. The prized defensive back has missed the last two weeks due to a hand injury and is trending toward giving Houston’s secondary a needed boost.
Three players did not practice today for the Houston Texans; defensive tackle Maliek Collins, linebacker Jake Hansen, and wide receiver John Metchie III. Each man can log practices tomorrow to avoid the injury designation heading into this weekend.
The biggest takeaway from the injury report itself is the reinforcements coming via the offensive line. After a persistent fight with limited depth has resulted in two hard-fought victories, needed reinforcements may very well be on the way for Houston.