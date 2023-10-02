Why it’s not too early to call Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud 'the guy'

#Texans QB CJ Stroud is the second QB in NFL history with no interceptions in each of his first four career starts (minimum 30 attempts in each game).



Stroud on the season so far: 94/151 (62.3%), 1,212 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs



