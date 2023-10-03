Houston Texans news: Injury bug once again strikes the offensive line
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans offensive line has been a position that has dealt with major adversity since the beginning of the 2023-2024 campaign. Injuries have been running rampant, with another starter hitting the shelf indefinitely.
Offensive guard Kendrick Green, who was brought in via trade to replace starter Kenyon Green, joins his fellow teammate on the season-ending injury reserve with a torn meniscus according to ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime.
Green was enjoying a decent start to his 2023 campaign prior to the unfortunate injury. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 58.9, with the veteran interior lineman committing two penalties in 208 offensive snaps.
Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, fellow trade acquisition Josh Jones, and rookie center Juice Scruggs are other Texans linemen who have dealt with the injury bug to begin the new campaign. Each man was slated to play a key role in the Texans' revamped offensive line. Instead, the unit has been desperately searching for alternatives.
With Scruggs out several weeks and uncertainty surrounding Tunsil and his knee injury, the Texans offensive line will have to continue the fight at less than one hundred percent. In Tunsil’s case, there is belief that a return will come sooner rather than later.
Considering the circumstances, the unit has been rock solid the past several weeks, especially in pass protection. Rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud has not been sacked during that time span and the offensive production has thrived from it, scoring 30 or more points in two consecutive contests.
The efforts of the unit resulted in two consecutive Texans victories and a tie for first place in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts. For Houston, continuing this momentum is a primary area of focus heading into a tough Week Five matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The offensive line will be a large part of that focus.