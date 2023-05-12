The Houston Texans' top 3 most underrated players
By Marc Ray
Maliek Collins/ Defensive Tackle
It’s hard to imagine that Maliek Collins, a seven-year NFL veteran, is underrated, but that’s the case. After stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, Collins signed with the Texans in 2021 and has proven to be a consistent and productive player on the defensive front.
A defensive tackle is tasked with disrupting the interior line by controlling gaps and sabotaging run plays, and Collins has done a great job of filling that role.
Collins, a 28-year-old, former third-round pick, tied for third in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (9) for the Texans last season. The Kansas City, Missouri native only missed two games and had a career-high in tackles (37).
Collins’ veteran presence includes playoff experience, which is extremely important for the Texans, who haven’t reached the postseason in three years. Given his years of experience, Collins is a seasoned veteran who could provide mentorship to younger defensive players, such as Anderson Jr. and Henry To’oTo’o, to name a select few.
While defensive tackles don’t often produce jaw-dropping statistics, Collins is a reliable player, possesses disruptive playmaking abilities, and creates opportunities for his teammates. Although Collins may not be a household name, his veteran presence is an asset for a team undergoing a rebuild.