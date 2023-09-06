Houston Texans : 5 Boom or Bust players
Bust: John Metchie III
John Metchie III was drafted in last season's draft in 2nd round after a great college career and his blazing speed at Alabama. Over his three-year career with the Crimson Tide, Metchie racked up 155 receptions for 2,081 yards, and 14 touchdowns. In his final season, he caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards for eight touchdowns.
'Sadly for Metchie, he wasn't able to play his rookie season due to being diagnosed with Leukemia. He will be looking to make an impact in his first official year in the league the biggest issue for him is he's battling in a very deep wide receiver room for targets and saw limited targets in the preseason as he has been targeted only three times (2 catches) for 10 yards. The biggest question is how will he play since his last true start was in 2021.
I love Metchie but sadly for him, he'll struggle in his first true season to get targets and make a big impact. This season will be him learning the ropes and getting reps and 2024 will be his breakout year I believe as the Texans look to ease him back into a slot receiver role. I project him to catch about 20-25 for around 300-350 yards as he will be limited targets since he'll be sharing targets with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, and Robert Woods.