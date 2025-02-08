Nico Collins has 'bad taste' from Houston Texans playoff loss

Nico Collins was a breakout star for the Houston Texans in 2023. He recorded 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns, leading to a three-year, $72.5 million extension in the offseason.

He followed that up with another impressive campaign, going for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. Collins missed five contests due to a hamstring injury, which was one of many injuries that slowed them down.

Heading into the 2025 season, Collins said the Texans need to find a way to stay healthy. He wasn't making excuses but stated they were hampered all year by injuries which included Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell both heading to the IR.

In the end, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. That defeat was tough on the entire team says Collins, who told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network show The Insiders the loss left them with a bad taste.

"We left a bad taste in our mouth leaving K.C.," Collins said via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. "We know what it takes. We know what we got to do to make that next jump."

Texans know what to do in 2025

Collins also said the team knows what they have to do to take the next step. The first piece of the puzzle is already in place as they replaced offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with Nick Caley.

Houston's offense struggled down the stretch due in large part to their offensive line. They also changed O-line coaches but Caley's focus on getting the ball out in a hurry will make a huge difference.

As much as that move should help, the Texans also need to make some changes to their roster. Running back Joe Mixon says he's expecting big things, but the Texans just need to shore up a few areas and they should be in contention once again.

