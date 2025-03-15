Former Texans OT Laremy Tunsil pens heartfelt goodbye to Houston

Laremy Tunsil was the 13th overall pick out of Ole Miss in the 2016 NFL Draft. Selected by the Miami Dolphins, he spent three years developing into one of the premier left tackles in the NFL. He was then traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2019 season.

Houston, who was in desperate need of offensive line help, sent two first-round picks, a second-round pick, defensive back Johnson Bademosi, and tackle Julien Davenport to Miami for Tunsil, Kenny Stills, and a fourth-round pick.

Tunsil spent the next six years at left tackle for Houston, making five trips to the Pro Bowl. Once again needed to re-shape their line, the Texans sent Tunsil, as well as a fourth-round pick, to the Washington Commanders this offseason in exchange for a third-rounder in 2025 and a second and fourth in 2026.

As he heads to the next chapter, Tunsil took a moment to post a heartfelt message on social media. He thanked the city for embracing him and his family, saying Houston became his home.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but from the moment I arrived, this city embraced me and my family with open arms. Houston became more than just a place I played football it became home. Over the years, I’ve grown not just as a player, but as a man, and this city will always hold a special place in my heart. Being part of this community has been an honor."

It was not only a touching message but Tunsil kept football out of the conversation. Instead, he focused on the community and what it meant to him as a person.

While he kept football out of his goodbye, that won't be the case here. We all wish him nothing but the best with the Commanders as he continues to build on his impressive career.

