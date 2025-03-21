Texans add Pro Bowler with Super Bowl ring to rebuilt offensive line

The Houston Texans recently added Cam Robinson in NFL free agency, giving them a potential starter at left tackle. They didn't stop there, however, as they were hitting the free agency pool again on Friday.

This time, they came to terms with a former Pro Bowler, who also has a Super Bowl ring on his résumé.

READ MORE: Laremy Tunsil reveals why he was shockingly traded by the Texans

Trent Brown, who won a title with the New England Patriots following the 2018 season, signed a one-year deal with Houston. According to Adam Schefter, he can make up to $3 million with the Texans.

More offensive line help in Houston: Free-agent offensive tackle Trent Brown reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Texans, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/oMsF7JSPQt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2025

Brown has been in the NFL for 10 seasons and was once viewed as a top-tier offensive tackle. He had a solid start to his career with the San Francisco 49ers but elevated his game in 2018 with New England.

That led to the Raiders signing him to a four-year, $66 million deal in 2019. He moved to right tackle but struggled mightily, before being traded back to the Patriots in 2020.

Brown spent the 2024 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals and was named the starting right tackle. He played in just three games before a torn patellar tendon sent him to the IR. He now gets a chance to rebound under Nick Caserio, who knows him from their time together in New England.

If healthy, Brown could be an option for the Texans on the right side, which would allow them to play Tytus Howard at guard. Whatever happens, Houston is ensuring their line has options in 2025.

More Texans news and analysis