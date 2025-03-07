Houton Texans release starting offensive lineman

The Houston Texans are determined to fix their offensive line following a frustrating 2024 campaign. With free agency less than one week away, they're clearing the way for new faces.

Houston released Shaq Mason on Friday, designating him a post-June 1 cut according to Aaron Wilson. That designation means the Texans won't see any savings just yet but will wind up with a $9.4 million reprieve in June.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2015, Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. After one season with the Bucs, he was traded to Houston where he signed a new three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Mason started 17 games in 2023 and 15 this past season. Unfortunately, his play dipped this year as he tied with Alex Cappa for the most sacks allowed by a guard (8). Cappa was also released this offseason although he quickly landed with the Raiders.

Texans offensive line will continue to see changes

This move will eventually give the Texans more financial room but the $10 million charge against the cap wasn't the primary reason Mason was released. This move is all about shifting to a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley and an offensive line coach in Cole Popovich.

Houston was disappointed in the work done on offense in 2024 and understands a new direction is needed. Don't be surprised if more moves follow, including the potential release of Kenyon Green.

From there, they should be active in free agency as well as looking for linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

