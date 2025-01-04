How to watch Texans vs. Titans in NFL Week 18 with & without cable

The regular season is coming to a close with Week 18 here. The Houston Texans (9-7) will visit the Tennessee Titans (3-13) in the finale without much on the line.

Houston is going to be the No. 4 seed regardless of the outcome. Still, head coach DeMeco Ryans wants his starters to play as they prepare for the playoffs. With a struggling offense, it's the right move to help them find their confidence. It's also going to be an opportunity to help C.J. Stroud and Diontae Johnson get on the same page.

Tennessee, who shocked the Texans by winning 32-27 in Week 12, will be evaluating their team for the future. With all that being said, here's the information needed to tune into the final game of the regular season.

Texans vs. Titans game details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Sunday, January 5 Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm CT

How to watch Texans vs. Titans on TV

Last week, the Texans played on Christmas Day in what was the first-ever weekend with Netflix streaming live games. This week, they return to their regional showing with this game being seen mainly in parts of Texas and in Tennessee. For those in the yellow area on the map below, you can tune into CBS to watch the game.

For those outside of the area, here are some streaming options.

How to stream Texans vs. Titans

Typically, you can tune in to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game.

You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.

If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.