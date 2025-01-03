Joe Mixon excited for Houston Texans new weapon on offense

The Houston Texans have one more game to go in the regular season as they play the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. The road game will give them a shot at revenge since the Titans handed them a loss earlier in the season.

Outside of that, there's nothing on the line with Houston locked in as the No. 4 seed. That doesn't mean they can't use this week to prepare for the postseason, which is what head coach DeMeco Ryans intends to do.

Houston's offense has been struggling in recent weeks, with their only points coming on a defensive safety last week against the Ravens. Ryans would like to see them get back on track before the postseason. Part of that will be getting Diontae Johnson involved.

Johnson was added via waivers ahead of Week 17 and watched as his former team defeated the Texans. This weekend, he should get some playing time and Joe Mixon says fans are "in for a treat" with their newest weapon.

#Texans running back Joe Mixon said people are 'in for a treat' with addition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson @Juiceup__3 @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/HkiaDEOs2i — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 2, 2025

Mixon praised Johnson's work ethic, saying he's been putting in the time to learn the offense. He added that he was impressed with "the way him and C.J. is clicking," referring to the rapport Johnson already has with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Johnson is on his third team this season, something Mixon said hasn't been easy. He stated that the team has made sure he feels welcome in Houston.

The Texans could use a spark with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell both on the IR. That's left a lot of pressure on Nico Collins, who has 968 yards and six touchdowns, but could do more if some of the defense's attention was taken away.

