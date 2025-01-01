Will the Houston Texans rest their starters in Week 18?

The Houston Texans regular-season finale will take place in Nashville as they go up against the Tennessee Titans in Nissan Stadium.

With a record of 9-7, they already have the AFC South locked up. However, two losses over the past two weeks has them stuck as the No. 4 seed. That means there’s nothing on the line this weekend since the Texans know they’ll be at home hosting the No. 5 seed in the Wild Card round.

With that being the case, it’s fair to ask if Houston will rest their starters in preparation for the playoffs. That won’t be the case according to head coach DeMeco Ryans, who expects his team to be ready.

“I mentioned to all our guys that everybody has to be ready to go,” Ryans said. “Everybody will be out there playing and then we’ll see how the game goes.”

DeMeco Ryans on managing reps for starters vs the Titans mentions “everybody has to be ready to go” & “we’ll see how the game goes”



Seems like most starters will get some reps to get a bad taste out of their mouths after BAL loss. What do you think we should do? pic.twitter.com/0Yd8GOCZr9 — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 30, 2024

Texans making the right call in Week 18

Teams often test players in Week 18 with nothing to play for but the Texans are going a different route. It’s the right call for this team, mainly due to their performance as of late.

Houston was blown out 31-2 by the Baltimore Ravens, which came on the heels of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

Getting the offense back on track is a must for this team — if they want to make any noise in the postseason.

The good news is that they should be fairly rested. While injuries have been a concern all year, the Texans were off with a Week 14 bye. That’s going to be an advantage for them — and should eliminate the desire to rest their key players.

More Texans news and analysis