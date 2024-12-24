What time do the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens play on Christmas day?

NFL Football will be played on Wednesday this week with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens facing off in the late afternoon window.

It's a rematch of the 2023 AFC Divisional Playoffs, which Baltimore won. Houston, who knocked off the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Game, lost to the Ravens 34-10. Both teams are set for the postseason again this year and would play one another with the current seeding.

Houston can still move up from the No. 4 spot but they have the AFC South clinched, so a loss isn't too devastating. Baltimore can still secure their division, so the Texans can play spoiler by handing them a loss.

With that background info out the way, here's all you need to know to catch the action.

Texans vs. Ravens game details

Date: Wednesday, December 25

Wednesday, December 25 Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, TX

NRG Stadium | Houston, TX Kickoff Time: 4:30 pm EST

How to watch Texans vs. Ravens on TV

The NFL has two games on Wednesday, starting with the Chiefs and Steelers. From there, they jump into the Texans game — and both will be featured on Netflix. Network television won't be showing either game, so streaming is the only option this weekend.

How to stream Texans vs. Ravens

Netflix has been getting into the live sports business and while the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight had its issues, they keep pushing on. This weekend, they have the two NFL games, but you need a subscription to watch.

The streaming giant is also going to be showing WWE Raw starting Jan. 6, so we should get used to them trying to show NFL games. They're expanding their reach, not shortening it.