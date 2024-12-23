Houston Texans claim Diontae Johnson to replace injured Tank Dell

On Saturday, the Houston Texans lost one of their most explosive players when Tank Dell suffered a knee injury while catching a touchdown pass.

Dell was hit by his own teammate as Jared Wayne accidentally made contact with his knee as he went to the ground. Dell, who saw his 2023 campaign end early due to a fractured fibula, was taken to a nearby hospital and kept overnight.

It was reported on Monday that Dell suffered a dislocated knee and torn ACL as well as more damage. He’s confident he can return but the road ahead will be long.

Texans land solid replacement for Tank Dell

With Dell sidelined for the remainder of the season, Houston had an opening on their roster. They filled that with as talented of a player as anyone could find this late by bringing in Diontae Johnson.

Houston was awarded the rights to Johnson’s contract after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and had 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns on 391 receptions. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason but didn’t last long with them.

Despite leading the team in receiving with 30 catches for 357 yards, Johnson was traded at the deadline. He was sent to the Baltimore Ravens along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round selection. He was never a good fit there and was released after catching one pass in four games. Ironically enough, the Texans next game will be against Johnson’s former team on Christmas Day.

Houston, who also lost Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL, is hopeful they can get the player we saw in Pittsburgh. If that happens, this will be a huge win for GM Nick Caserio.

