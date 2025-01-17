How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs in NFL Divisional Round with & without cable

C.J. Stroud didn't have the best sophomore campaign but redeemed himself as he led the Houston Texans to a convincing win over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That Wild Card victory moved them into the Divisional Round, where the Kansas City Chiefs wait.

Kansas City had the bye week after earning the No. 1 seed and rested their starters down the stretch. Houston looks to take advantage of any rust, which would result in them heading to the AFC Championship Game.

Such a win would do wonders for Stroud's standing in the NFL, but he won't be able to do it alone. Houston's defense has been lights out and they'll have to be at their very best this weekend to pull off a victory.

With the stage set, here's all the information you need to catch the action.

Texans vs. Chiefs game details

Date: Saturday, January 18

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

3:30 pm CST

How to watch Texans vs. Chiefs on TV

The Texans are again in the early game on Saturday, kicking off at 3:30 pm CST. They'll be featured on ESPN, which also means they'll air on ABC and ESPN+. For those interested in the late game, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at 7:00 pm CST on FOX.

How to stream Texans vs. Chiefs

Typically, you can tune in to NFL Sunday Ticket, with prices starting at $479 for the full season, for any game. That won't be necessary this week, since it won't be an option in the playoffs. Fans can still stream this one, though, by using ESPN+.

You can also see a live stream of the game on Fubo.

If you live outside the United States or China, you can watch every live game on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.