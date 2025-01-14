C.J. Stroud accomplished a career first in Saturday's win over Chargers

The Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday by a final score of 32-12. There were parts that did not look pretty for Houston in the first half, but the squad pulled ahead in the second half for a great team victory.

Houston now heads into Kansas City for a rematch against the Chiefs, a game that occurred less than a month ago. However, as the page turns toward that AFC Divisional Round matchup, there is one more victory that C.J. Stroud can relish from Saturday.

The second-year pro can put to rest a former boogeyman who had previously beaten him in every previous encounter they had. Stroud, a second overall draft pick in 2023, had quite the collegiate career, but one coach always seemed to have his number.

C.J. Stroud finally beat a Jim Harbaugh-coached team

Prior to Saturday's game, Stroud had never defeated a Jim Harbaugh-coached team. He held a record of 0-2 against his squads when they were members of Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, respectively.

CJ Stroud finally beats Jim Harbaugh. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 12, 2025

Those college games were decided by two or more possessions in each meeting, so it only felt right that a team quarterbacked by Stroud beat a team coached by Harbaugh by three scores.

Perhaps this could begin a tradition of Stroud and the Texans gaining the upper hand over Harbaugh and the Chargers, or any other team he may find himself on, in the future.

That is purely optimism and wishful thinking. However, one thing that is for sure is Stroud has another chance at a career first. After losing the first matchup, the young quarterback could notch his first win over Patrick Mahomes, or, to stay on theme with coaches, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs next week.

If that is the result on Saturday, there will be a franchise first under the belt, too. A win would mean the Texans would be in the AFC Championship for the first time.