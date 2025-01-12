Texans defense ruins Chargers 'bye week' with huge Wild Card win

This wasn't the prettiest game, but it was satisfying for the Houston Texans.

The No. 4 seed in the AFC hosted the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers, with the road team coming in as the favorite. The Texans weren't seen as much of a threat with former NFL head coach Rex Ryan going as far as to say the “Chargers basically get a bye against the Texans.”

Houston used this as bulletin board material, with Derek Stingley holding back laughter when asked his opinion on Ryan's assessment. By the end of the game, Stingley and the rest of the Texans' defense were all laughing.

They held the Chargers out of the end zone following a long opening drive as well as when John Metchie III fumbled on the first series. They even saved CJ Stroud from an ugly interception when Kamari Lassiter picked off Justin Herbert.

That was the first of four picks thrown by Herbert — who only had three all season. The second nearly sealed the game when Eric Murray picked off a pass and ran it back for a 38-yard touchdown.

The third was also nearly taken to the house when Stingley intercepted Herbert and ran it back 54 yards to the L.A. 13.

Houston even got after the Chargers when they did something right. Ladd McConkey gave their offense some life with an 86-yard touchdown. Houston still made a play after this as Denico Autry blocked the extra point and D'Angelo Ross ran the batted ball back for two points.

Joe Mixon made sure there would be no wild comeback when he scored a 17-yard touchdown to put an exclamation point on a 6:56 drive. The final interception was also by Stingley, who made it clear that Rex Ryan put his foot in his mouth when he bashed this team.

Rex Ryan does love a good foot in his mouth...

🦶👅pic.twitter.com/0Ejqm21F0J — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 12, 2025

Despite Ryan's claim, Houston is heading to the Divisional Round for the second time in as many years.