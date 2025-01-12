Houston Texans top highlights from Wild Card Round win over Chargers

The Houston Texans knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 as they made it to the Divisional Round for the second year in a row.

Houston escaped early danger when the defense kept L.A. out of the end zone on an impressive opening drive. Cameron Dicker had to settle for a 35-yard kick following a 57-yard, 10-play series.

Their defense was instantly back on the field when John Metchie fumbled the ball away on the first offensive snap. Metchie caught an eight-yarder from C.J. Stroud but couldn't hold onto the ball as he went to the ground, giving it to the Chargers at the 33.

Los Angeles gained just 12 yards on that series, again bringing out Dicker for a 39-yarder. That 6-0 lead was less than ideal but it could have been far worse — especially after Stroud threw a terrible interception in Los Angeles territory.

Stroud lobbed a pass right into the arms of Deane Leonard, but that's when Houston started to make some positive highlights. First was Kamari Lassiter getting the ball back for the offense, which kept the Bolts off the board.

Eventually, the offense woke up and put some points on the board. Stroud converted a long third down by finding Xavier Hutchinson open for a 34-yard gain on a busted play.

That kept their drive going as they went 99 yards, capping it off with a Nico Collins touchdown.

The Texans got another chance after this when L.A. had a three-and-out with Stroud breaking away from the defense for a 27-yard gain to set up a Kai'imi Fairbairn kick from 41 yards out.

Houston scored twice in the final 58 seconds, sending them to the half with a 10-6 lead.

Second half Texans highlights

Stroud was moving it again in the second half, hitting Collins for a 41-yard gain. Unfortunately, the Texans gave it away on the next play when Joe Mixon coughed up the ball.

They were fortunate enough to stop the Chargers on down, then take a 13-6 lead. The Chargers were't able to answer, thanks in large part to a huge sack from Denico Autry.

Houston eventually put it away thanks to Eric Murray. The veteran defensive back caught an errant throw from Herbert and ran it to the house for a 38-yard pick-six.

Houston even scored after the Chargers found life. Herbert hit Ladd McConkey for an 86-yard touchdown but D'Angelo Ross still gave the Texans two points when he ran a blocked extra point to the house. That was also courtesy of Denico Autry, who blocked the kick.

Joe Mixon then put it away as the Texans milked the clock for nearly seven minutes, ending with him going 17 yards for the touchdown.

To ensure no crazy comebacks happened, Stingley recorded his second pick of the night, allowing the Texans to run out the clock and send the Chargers home with a loss.

Houston will wait for the winner of Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore to see who they play next.