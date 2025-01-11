John Metchie needed just 1 play to fumble huge opportunity amid Texans' WR injuries

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans needed a big performance from John Metchie if they wanted to overcome a Los Angeles Chargers defense that can constrict the life out of just about any offense. Metchie got a chance to make a play on the first offensive series of the day for Houston, and it was a complete mess.

On Houston's first play of the game from scrimmage, Metchie caught a CJ Stroud pass and was immediately smacked by Derwin James. Metchie tried to churn his legs forward, but he was stripped and fumbled. While the Texans' defense held them to a field goal, this is one of the worst possible ways for Houston to start this game.

After the Texans got the ball back trailing 6-0 early at home, their next drive consisted of two futile Joe Mixon runs before Stroud was nearly intercepted. The Chargers are setting the pace and tempo for this game.

Metchie is being counted on to have a big game against a very good Chargers defense. With Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell both out for this game due to severe injuries sustained in the middle of the season, Metchie and Nico Collins will be targeted early and often in this one.

Part of why the Texans have regressed this season is their inability to be as consistently balanced on offense. As good as Stroud is, the Chargers have the Texans exactly where they want them after such a laughable mistake early in the game.

The Chargers may have the most suffocating pass defense in the league. It took all of one play for Houston to be forced into a situation where they may need to be a bit more one-dimensional than offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik would like to be. Such playoff goofs have sadly become commonplace from Houston.

There is still more than enough time for the Texans to come back and kick the Chargers in the mouth, but LA has drawn first blood. If this is the Metchie they are getting all game long, it could be a long day for Houston.