Watch CJ Stroud throw the ugliest interception ever in Chargers-Texans

Things have not been going the way the Houston Texans hoped they would in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Houston won the toss and deferred so they could get the ball to start the second half. They then allowed the Chargers to march down the field on a 10-play, 57-yard drive before holding them to a field goal.

The offense then dropped the ball — literally. Wide receiver John Metchie III caught an eight-yard pass on their first offensive snap but fumbled the ball away. The defense again held them to a field goal but the offense has yet to wake up.

Not only have they been sleepwalking, but C.J. Stroud has suddenly become wildly inaccurate. That was on display on back-to-back passes in the second quarter. First, he overthrew Nico Collins on a deep shot and was lucky it wasn't picked. He followed that up with the ugliest interception of his career.

Watch C.J. Stroud punt the ball with his arm to L.A. defender

On third-and-eight, Stroud floated a lame duck pass that landed in the arms of Deane Leonard, who made a toe-tapping catch.

Again, the defense bailed Houston out with Kamari Lassiter picking off Justin Herbert to keep the Chargers from extending their lead. Stroud was again unable to answer, punting it away after a three-and-out.

Houston can still pull this one off but they need Stroud to settle down if they don't want to be one-and-done.

