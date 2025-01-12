Watch Houston Texans score in the most unbelievable way against Chargers

The Houston Texans Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Chargers was off to a slow start, sitting at 6-0 for most of the first half.

With 58 seconds left, the Texans finally scored thanks to a Nico Collins touchdown. They somehow got another field goal before intermission, which helped them gain all the confidence.

Since that point, they've been physically dominant. They've gotten pressure and multiple sacks on Justin Herbert and picked him off three times — including a pick-six for Eric Murray.

Herbert refused to give up, however, finally finding some life in the fourth quarter. The L.A. quarterback found rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey wide open for an 86-yard touchdown.

Houston quickly extinguished that hope when Denico Autry blocked the extra point and D'Angelo Ross ran the ball back for a two-point conversion.

Instead of cutting it to a 23-13 score, the Chargers had to watch Houston celebrate as they made it 25-12. To add insult to injury, they still had to kick the ball off to Houston after giving up the momentum they just captured.

Houston recovered from early gaffes

Houston has shown incredible resiliency all day. They overcame a fumble on their first offensive snap of the game as John Metchie III gave it to the Chargers in Texans' territory. The defense held them to a field goal, which was a huge win.

They didn't even lose hope when C.J. Stroud threw an ugly interception, again putting L.A. in range to score. Instead, the defense recorded a pick of their own.

If this score holds, the Texans will advance to the Divisional Round for the second year in a row.

