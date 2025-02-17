Houston Texans prediced to trade for superstar wideout this offseason

Joe Mixon said he expects fireworks from Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio this offseason. That's not exactly going out on a limb considering what the GM has done the past two years.

In 2023, he traded up in the NFL Draft and wound up with the No. 2 and No. 3 selections. This past season, he added Mixon, Danielle Hunter, and Stefon Diggs. While Mixon and Hunter were integral to their success, Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8.

His prematurely ended season could wind up being his only one in Houston. Diggs now enters free agency and while he seems interested in returning, there's no guarantee the two sides can agree on a contract. That's why they could look elsewhere with a potential trade for a star wideout on the table.

Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut made one bold prediction for all 32 teams and has the Texans going for Davante Adams of the New York Jets. Buller-Russ says the $38.3 million cap hit Adams has will lead to the Jets wanting to move on while the Texans need someone to start opposite Nico Collins while Tank Dell recovers from a knee injury.

New York is turning the page after hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach. They already decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers and Adams could be next.

Playing in New York might have hurt his star power — given the team's struggles — but Adams still had 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns while splitting time with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

The only question would be whether or not the Texans think that's enough to make the move.

