Texans coach DeMeco Ryans offers 'great' injury update on Tank Dell

Tank Dell has been through a lot in his short time with the Houston Texans.

A third-round pick in 2023, he showed off his play-making skills as a rookie, catching 47 passes for 709 yards (15.1 yards per reception) with seven touchdowns. Sadly, his rookie campaign came to an early end when he suffered a fractured fibula in a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Another setback occurred in late April of 2024 when Dell was shot in the leg. He was a bystander at a private event when he was hit but fortunately, the injury wasn't serious.

Despite all he went through, Dell was on the field in Week 1 for Houston. He had 40 yards on three receptions in that game but was still working his way back to the player we saw during his rookie campaign.

He seemed to be 100 percent back during their Week 16 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs and was well on his way to his second triple-digit outing. Dell had 98 yards on six receptions before suffering a devastating knee injury while hauling in a long touchdown pass.

It was revealed that he suffered a dislocated knee as well as a torn ACL, MCL, and LCL. He also reportedly had meniscus damage and needed multiple surgeries.

Earlier this week, head coach DeMeco Ryans held a press conference for new offensive coordinator Nick Caley. In addition to discussing the new coach, Ryans offered an encouraging update on Dell, saying he is "on the right track." While Ryans wouldn't commit to a timeframe, he said it was "great to see that smile back on Tank's face."

Tank Dell is 'on the right track' in recovery from knee injury says 'we'll see where he ends up' #Texans coach DeMeco Ryans @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/4vn67lNdNV — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 13, 2025

Ryans said he was excited to see how positive and encouraged Dell has been.

That shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who has followed Dell. Not long after his injury, he was already on social media letting fans know he would be back — and better than ever.

Considering what he's already overcome, the odds are in his favor.

More Texans news and analysis