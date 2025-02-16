Houston Texans star spotted with Cardi B on Valentine’s Day

Houston Texans star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was spotted in Miami during the weekend, and he had a famous partner with him.

According to TMZ, Diggs was seen with rapper Cardi B on Valentine’s Day as the two enjoyed the night life in South Beach.

The media outlet added that this was the second time the pair were seen together after hanging out in New York last week.

Diggs was traded to Houston this offseason following four years with the Buffalo Bills. Looking to take their offense to the next level, the Texans sent a second-round pick to the Bills for the Pro Bowl wideout.

Unfortunately, he played just eight games before suffering a torn ACL. Diggs ended up with 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Stefon Diggs set for free agency this offseason

When Houston added Diggs, they re-worked his contract allowing him to hit the open market this offseason. Now 31 years of age, Diggs hoped to cash in one more time.

His injury could pour cold water on those plans since some teams might be hesitant to throw out a massive deal to a player coming off a torn ACL.

That could play into Houston’s hands. Diggs was happy with his time with the Texans and sounded like a man ready to return in 2025.

He could decide it’s in his best interest to sign a one-year deal so he can prove himself healthy before taking another run at free agency in 2026.

