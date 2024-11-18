Houston Texans inactive list for Monday Night Football vs. Cowboys
By Randy Gurzi
With kickoff approaching, the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys announced which players would be inactive in Week 11.
Heading into the weekend, there were concerns that Kamari Lassiter wouldn't be able to play after suffering a concussion in the loss to Detroit. He was questionable but ended up being left off the active roster. With him out, Ka'dar Hollman will start but Jeff Okudah is also set to make his season debut.
Dallas had one of their starters listed as questionable as CeeDee Lamb dealt with a back injury. He was more fortunate than Lassiter and will be active.
Let's take a look at the injury report and then see which players will be sidelined for Monday Night Football.
Houston Texans inury report
Here's a look at the Houston injury report, courtesy of the team's official website.
OUT:
Blake Fisher, OT, Concussion
Will Anderson, Jr., DE, Ankle
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Foot
QUESTIONABLE:
Kamari Lassiter, CB, Concussion
Jeff Okudah, CB, Quad
Dallas Cowboys injury report
OUT:
Dak Prescot, QB, Hamstring
DaRon Bland, CB, Foot
Jourdan Lewis, CB, Neck
DOUBTFUL:
Hunter Luepke, FB, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
CeeDeeLamb, WR, Back
Chuma Edoga, OT, Toe
Zack Martin, G, Shoulder
Nick Vigil, LB, Foot
Texans Week 11 inactives
- Steven Sims, WR
- Blake Fisher, OT
- Will Anderson, Jr., DE
- Foley Fatukasi, DT
- Jamal Hill, LB
- Kamari Lassiter, CB
Cowboys Week 11 inactives
- Hunter Luepke, FB
- Jalen Brooks, WR
- Matt Waletzko, OT
- K.J. Henry, DE
- Damone Clark, LB
- DaRon Bland, CB
- Jourdan Lewis, CB