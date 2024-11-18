Week 11 final injury report: Texans defensive line banged up against Cowboys
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 11. It's their third straight prime time game, and their previous two ended in disappointment.
On Halloween, the Texans came out flat and were knocked off by the New York Jets. Playing on Thursday Night Football gave them more time to prepare for the Detroit Lions in Week 10 and Houston used that to storm out to a huge lead.
That all fell apart in the second half as they lost on a last-second field goal.
MORE: Former NFL QB unloads on Texans OC Bobby Slowik for 'entry-level' play-calling
They can get back on track this week against a 3-6 Dallas team. With Dak Prescott out for the year, Cooper Rush will get the start and he left a lot to be desired in Week 10.
Houston has their on injury concerns with Will Anderson, Jr. out for the second game in row. The good news is that Nico Collins will be back for the first time since Week 5, which should give their offense a boost.
With that said, here's a look at the Texans full injury report.
Houston Texans inury report
OUT:
Blake Fisher, OT, Concussion
Will Anderson, Jr., DE, Ankle
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Foot
QUESTIONABLE:
Kamari Lassiter, CB, Concussion
Jeff Okudah, CB, Quad
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Here's a look at the Dallas injury report, which includes WR CeeDee Lamb who is dealing with a back injury.
OUT:
Dak Prescot, QB, Hamstring
DaRon Bland, CB, Foot
Jourdan Lewis, CB, Neck
DOUBTFUL:
Hunter Luepke, FB, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
CeeDeeLamb, WR, Back
Chuma Edoga, OT, Toe
Zack Martin, G, Shoulder
Nick Vigil, LB, Foot