Texans fans will love the Jaguars sabotaging their opportunity to hire Bill Belichick
As the Houston Texans sit atop the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars hit new lows following their blowout loss to Detroit in Week 11. It didn't even look like the Jags knew they had a game, getting demolished by 46 points and never looking like they cared about the end result.
It feels like a near certainty that the Jaguars will fire Doug Pederson at the end of the season but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Jags could end up sticking with general manager Trent Baalke. This would be great news for Texans fans, as Baalke has caused trouble during his time with the 49ers and now with the Jaguars.
It also could be funny because if the Jags opt to stick with Baalke, it could cost them a shot at hiring future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, who might be interested in going to Jacksonville next year otherwise. Dianna Russini reported that "it's highly unlikely that a partnership with GM Trent Baalke would take place" if Belichick was hired. This makes sense too, considering that Belichick has always preferred to serve as both the head coach and general manager.
Texans fans can't help but laugh as the Jaguars continue to get in their own way
It wasn't long ago when Texans fans had to hear about how the Jaguars were the next big thing in the AFC after they won the AFC South in 2022 and looked to be turning the page into a more successful era. Well, in 2023, they might have finished with a winning record but Trevor Lawrence regressed and the team missed the playoffs (thanks to the Texans winning the division).
This year has been a complete and total disaster for Jacksonville. The Jaguars have won just two games and the players don't look like they want to be there anymore. Pederson once seemed like the perfect guy to take them from zeroes to heroes but now the team has regressed to what they were before he got there and he'll surely be on his way out in the offseason.
While Texans fans obviously hate the Jags, it's not hard to see why the head coach job would be an attractive one to Belichick. He wouldn't have to find a quarterback since Lawrence is already there and paid like a franchise guy. He'd also have a few talented players on the defensive side of the ball, such as Josh Hines-Allen.
All of that being said, if the Jaguars want to stick with Baalke and scare away any chance of Belichick coming to coach them, Texans fans would be perfectly fine with that. Let the bad teams stay bad.