The Houston Texans made history after their victory against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Not because it was any sort of record-breaking day, but because they proved to themselves and their fans that they can not only put up a fight, but win against the toughest Super Bowl contenders.

With a surprisingly rough start, the Battle Red turned things around without their star quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Davis Mills and the Texans' defense stepped up and carried the squad.

It’s true, the WR room is not having its best moment. Woody Marks and Nick Chubb were both held in check by the Bills' defense.

However, whether you are a Texans fan or not, you start to wonder: if the Texans play this well without their starting QB, once he returns to the field, things should only improve, right?

To answer that thought, C.J. needs to get back, but one thing is true: due to the Texans' last couple of games, Stroud has no excuses. According to Aaron Wilson via "X", C.J. Stroud is expected to start on Sunday against the Colts.

The Texans’ recent success raises the bar for C.J. Stroud

Without too many flashy moments, Davis Mills became a productive offensive leader for the Texans in Stroud's absence. The Bills game, the last quarter of the Jaguars game, and the Titans clash are proof of this statement.

If the 2021 third-round pick could ignite the offense, there’s every reason to believe C.J. Stroud can do at least as well, if not better. There’s one factor that works against him: fans won’t ask for anything less than what Mills is producing, quite the opposite.

Since they know exactly what the former Ohio State quarterback can bring to the table, they will demand that the Bills' game becomes the baseline, and everything from that point on gets better.

On the defensive side, C.J. Stroud will be supported by the league’s top unit. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. have both delivered standout performances this season, anchoring a defense that has been crucial to the team’s success.

Being the opposing QB’s worst nightmare, Anderson Jr. and Hunter and the rest of this Texans D should give Stroud more opportunities with the ball in his hands, something that didn’t happen before. For that reason, the 2023 NFL Draft’s second overall pick can’t afford to waste the multiple chances his defense is going to provide.

In these last few games, Mills didn’t waste them, and in most of his drives, he came away with points. The Texans star needs to be just as efficient.

The Battle Red are at their peak performance of the season, and the addition of Stroud against the Indianapolis Colts should keep raising the bar, not lower it.

While it’s reasonable to expect some rust as he returns, the 2023 Rookie of the Year must quickly regain his form and match the team’s elevated standard. With playoff hopes on the line, consistent performance is non-negotiable.