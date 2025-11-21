Davis Mills weighs in on whether there is a quarterback controversy brewing in Houston

After winning just five of his first 25 career NFL starts, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has now earned three wins in a row while filling in for an injured CJ Stroud, leading the Texans back into Playoff mix following a disappointing 0-3 start to the season. Mills' latest W came on Thursday night, as the Texans defense swallowed up Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense in a 23-19 victory.

Although Mills' performance in Week 12's win was admittedly unspectacular -- he completed 16-of-30 passes for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- it was steady, and for the most part, Mills' consistent steadiness, particularly in the clutch, has been his superpower this season. Sure, he may not be able to leap over defenders or unleash tight window lasers like his MVP counterpart on Thursday night could, but that's not part of the job description.

In some situations, Mills' ability to help get the Texans ship back on course would've been enough to, at the very least, prompt a question of whether the fifth-year quarterback should have the backup tag removed from his name. There's legitimacy to the notion of riding the hot, or rather, steady hand. But despite the fact that the Texans have indeed managed to rally during Davis Mills' stint as the starter, nobody in Houston seems to be entertaining the idea that Mills could actually supplant a healthy CJ Stroud as the starting quarterback of the Texans.

"In my current situation, I don‘t think there‘s a competition," Mills said following the win. "C.J‘s the starter for this team. I‘m just doing everything I can to bring my best foot forward everyday. Make everyone else around me better and try to provide and play my role to my best ability when I get thrown in there."

That's a perfectly diplomatic answer provided by a perfectly competent backup quarterback, but just for kicks and giggles, why don't we take a look at Stroud's numbers in the games this season that he's startedandfinished vs. Money Mills' numbers in his three starts this year.

Yards Per Game Completion Percentage Total Touchdowns Turnovers Passer Rating Davis Mills 239.6 59.5% 6 1 88.3 CJ Stroud 231.8 66.8% 11 5 93.7

Remove the names from the graphic, and there's at least grounds for a discussion to be had, especially since Mills' record as a starter (3-0) is superior to Stroud's (3-5) this season.

Ultimately, what Mills has to say about his status as Houston's starter is irrelevant. No matter how well or how poorly he plays, his status will be dictated based on CJ Stroud's health, and what decision head coach DeMeco Ryans feels is best for his team.

Right now, based on what Ryans had to say after Thursday night's win, it's clear that he believes that CJ Stroud gives Houston the best chance to maintain their momentum moving forward.

"Ooo look at you trying to come with that question right at the end," Ryans said with a smile when he was asked about Mills potentially overtaking Stroud as the starter. "No, C.J., it was great to see him back out there. He was back at practice. Just to see him back around the guys with a huge smile on his face, him feeling well. That‘s the most important thing when our guys are in the concussion protocol. I just want to make sure that they‘re healthy and they‘re well. So that‘s the one thing that I‘m most happy to see, that he‘s well, he‘s himself, and he‘s ready to get back to football."

Stroud will now have some extra time to work his way out of concussion protocol has the Texans won't play again until the Sunday after Thanksgiving... a crucial AFC South showdown against the division-leading Indianapolis Colts.