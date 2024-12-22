Chiefs player takes a shot at Texans defensive linemen following Week 16 win

With Patrick Mahomes dealing with an ankle injury, Tim Settle Jr. decided to talk a little trash. As the Houston Texans were preparring to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, Settle said Mahomes needs to make sure he's healthy since the Texans defense would be going after him.

Houston had been making life tough on opposing quarterbacks but couldn't get Mahomes down often. The three-time Super Bowl winner was sacked just once and had 33 yards rushing — including an impressive 15-yard touchdown to kick off the scoring.

After the game, Kansas City center Creed Humphrey poked back at Settle. He took to Instagram and posted "broken promises," a reference to Settle saying “I ain’t making no threats, I’m making promises.”

DAMN: #Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey takes shots at #Texans DT Tim Settle after he said we “comin in Arrowhead” and ripped on the KC o-line.



Creed: “broken promises.”



👀 pic.twitter.com/RVciXePcOX — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 22, 2024

Settle, who is third on the team with 5.0 sacks, wasn't able to record any this week against Mahomes. The veteran finished with three tackles on the day. Christian Harris, who was a game-time decision due to an ankle injury, was the only one who did register a QB sack.

Houston fell to 9-6 with the loss while the Chiefs improved to 14-1. The defeat didn't hurt them in the standings since the Texans already won the AFC South but it would have been a huge confidence builder if they could have knocked off the defending champs in their stadium.

With Kansas City holding the No. 1 seed and Houston holding the No. 4, there's a chance the two will meet again in the postseason. Perhaps Settle can get the last laugh if that were to happen.

