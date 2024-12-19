Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will face Houston Texans in Week 16

For a brief moment, there was a question as to whether or not Patrick Mahomes would play against the Houston Texans in Week 16.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered an ankle injury during their Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns. After the game, it was reported he had “mild” high ankle sprain. Despite the injury, he continued to practice and appeared set to play on Saturday.

READ MORE: Stefon Diggs hints that he will return to Houston Texans in 2025

Now that’s official with Mahomes removed from the team’s injury report, meaning he’s set to play in Week 16.

Sources: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play on Saturday against the #Texans.



Great news for KC: Mahomes won’t miss any time following Sunday’s scare. pic.twitter.com/WSk2ybvIoF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 19, 2024

There really was never any true doubt. Kansas City is 13-1 and in possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’ll only lose that spot if they fall apart down the stretch, and Mahomes won’t let that happen. Instead, he’s going to do everything he can to clinch the bye week in the playoffs before considering any rest.

It’s also not the first time Mahomes played through an ankle injury. He did so early in the 2019 season and again in the Super Bowl following the 2022 campaign. He was able to shake off an ankle sprain and still help defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The next question will be how well Mahomes can move. While his toughness is impressive, the Texans defense is tough for any QB — let alone one on a bum ankle. Tim Settle knows this, which is why he issued a warning to Mahomes.

It’s something to keep an eye on as the two AFC contenders fight for postseason positioning.

More Texans news and analysis