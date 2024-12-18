Texans DT Tim Settle sends strong warning to Patrick Mahomes

Tim Settle has plenty of confidence in the Houston Texans defense — and for good reason.

Both Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, Jr. are above double-digit sacks with three games remaining. Hunter leads the way with 12 while Anderson has 10.5 despite missing two games. Third on the team is Tim Settle, a seventh-year pro who signed as a free agent this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound defensive tackle has been an excellent fit in Houston’s system, recording a career high in tackles (26) and sacks (5.0). That’s given him enough confidence to send a warning to Patrick Mahomes.

With the Kansas City Chiefs on tap for Saturday, Settle said Mahomes needs to make sure he’s healthy and mobile since the defense will be coming for him.

🚨VIDEO: #TEXANS DT TIM SETTLE SAYS HE IS COMING FOR THE #CHIEFS & PATRICK MAGINES.



“I hope he’s mobile enough cause we comin in Arrowhead”



“I ain’t making no threats, I’m making promises”



👀



(h/t @sidelinesarah)

pic.twitter.com/ijjqU1x4ro — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 18, 2024

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury last weekend in the Chiefs win over the Cleveland Browns. It’s been called a mild high-ankle sprain, but Mahomes has been practicing with the intention of playing.

This isn’t the first time he’s fought through an ankle injury, with the most notable example coming during the 2022 NFL Playoffs. That year, Mahomes found a way to push through an ankle sprain and lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City enters Week 16 with a record of 13-1. They’re currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC and would need to fall apart to lose that positioning. Houston is the No. 4 seed. If these two teams remain in those seeds, Saturday could be a Divisional Round preview.

