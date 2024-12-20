Texans have a bitter ex looking for revenge in Week 16 at Kansas City

Charles Omenihu seemed to be a perfect fit with the Houston Texans. After an impressive career at Texas, the Houston native was selected in Round 5 by his hometown team during the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder spent two and a half years in Houston, playing 35 games. He recorded 41 tackles and 7.0 sacks before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Apparently, he wasn’t too upset about leaving Houston.

Omenihu, who is in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, is ready to get after his old team. And judging by his words, it’s not going to be a happy reunion for him.

“I’m gonna make this clear: I don’t f*** with the Texans organization at all. And I cannot wait to play them boys. I literally cannot wait.”



He spent one and half years with the 49ers before hitting free agency in 2023. That’s when he landed in Kansas City, signing a two-year deal.

2023 was a career year for Omenihu despite being suspended for six games due to a violation of the substance abuse policy. In 11 games, he had 28 tackles and 7.0 sacks.

His campaign ended against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game when he suffered a torn ACL. That kept him out until November. He didn’t get to play in the Super Bowl but still earned a ring.

This year, he’s appeared in three games and has three tackles and one sack.

Houston will visit the Chiefs in Week 16, with the two teams playing on Saturday.

