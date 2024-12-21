Houston Texans inactive vs. Chiefs in Week 16: Is Christian Harris playing?

After making his debut in Week 15, Christian Harris showed up on the injury report for the Houston Texans this week. Harris, who was out with a leg injury, recorded eight tackles against the Miami Dolphins but is now dealing with an ankle injury.
Houston is playing on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and having Harris in the lineup would be a huge help against Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' star quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury of his own, which was suffered in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Mahomes is going to play through the pain, which never seemed to be a question. But what about Harris? Will the Texans have their star linebacker on the field in Week 16?
Harris entered the weekend questionable, making him a gametime decision. Fans have to wait until the inactive list is announced to see if he will play.
Update: Harris tested the ankle pre-game and is good to play. He will be active against the Chiefs.
Let's take a look at the injury report before diving into the inactive list for each team.
Houston Texans injury report
Here is the full injury report for the Texans, courtesy of their official website.
OUT:
Juice Scruggs, G/C, Foot
Cade Stover, TE, Illness
John Metchie III, WR, Shoulder
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE:
Christian Harris, LB, Ankle
Kansas City Chiefs injury report
OUT:
D.J. Humphries, T, Hamstring
Chamarri Conner, CB, Concussion
With that out being the case, here's a look at the inactive list for both teams ahead of their Week 16 meeting.
Houston Texans inactives
- Juice Scruggs, G/C
- Nick Broeker, G
- Cade Stover, TE
- John Metchie III, WR
- Foley Fatukasi, DT
- Jerry Hughes, DE
- Devin White, LB
Kansas City Chiefs inactives
- D.J. Humphries, T
- Ethan Driskell, T
- C.J. Hanson, G
- Mark Herring, DE
- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT
- Josh Uche, OLB
- Chamarri Conner, DB