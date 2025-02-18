7 Wide receivers Houston Texans should scout during 2025 NFL Combine

Wide receiver is one of the needs the Houston Texans must address this offseason.

They have one stud in Nico Collins but Stefon Diggs is entering free agency and Tank Dell might not be ready early in the season. With no one else on the roster proving to be a consistent starter, the Texans need to look for more depth.

That being said, here are seven wideouts they should watch during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 WRs Texans should monitor

If Houston wants to use a pick in Round 1 on a wideout, here are a couple of names who could potentially slide to them at No. 25.

Matthew Golden, Texas

Several mock drafts have Matthew Golden landing with the Texans at No. 25. He was a breakout player for Texas in 2024 after spending his first two seasons in Houston. Golden had 987 yards and nine touchdowns and proved in the win over ASU that he shines brightest when the pressure rises.

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka burst onto the scene as a sophomore with 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. His quarterback that season was C.J. Stroud. Reuniting the two would give the Texans' aerial attack a shot in the arm.

What makes Egbuka even more appealing is his ability to get the job done in the quick game. New offensive coordinator Nick Caley will want the ball out in a hurry and Egbuka is a stud when it comes to taking a short pass and turning it into a large gain.

Day 2 WRs Texans should monitor

On Day 2, the Texans could still find a potential starter in either Round 2 or Round 3. Here's a look at a few prospects that could be around on Friday.

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

For a while it appeared Elic Ayomanor would be in the first-round conversation. A powerful wideout with plenty of speed, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder had 1,013 yards in 2023. That number dropped to 831 this season but he's still a promising pass catcher who might be there in Round 2.

Savion Williams, TCU

A fifth-year senior, Savion Williams proved to be a major weapon for TCU. They did everything they could to get the ball in his hands and he gave them 611 yards through the air and 322 on the ground — with 12 combined touchdowns.

The spin move on this TD run by Savion Williams was ridiculous 😮‍💨🔥@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/08XhZl57dY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2024

Houston would love to get someone with his skillset in the offense since his ability to play outside receiver, slot, and even line up in the backfield would give defensive coordinators a lot to think about.

Jalen Royals, Utah State

There was a time when Jalen Royals was flying under the radar — likely because Utah State isn't a hot bed for NFL talent. That's no longer the case as he's getting plenty of love, and will get more when he arrives at the Combine.

Royals is a smooth route-runner with a deep tree. He's also great at picking up yards after the catch. He appeared to be a potential third-rounder but could push himself into the second with a strong showing.

Day 3 WRs Texans should monitor

Finally, here's a look at a couple of wideouts that could be on the board in Round 4 or later.

Ricky White III, UNLV

Ricky White III took advantage of a high-octane offense as he recorded 2,524 yards and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He proved to be a deep threat with elite speed and ball-tracking ability. He's a potential hidden gem that could pay off if Houston took a flier on him.

Antwane Wells, Jr., Ole Miss

Antwane "Juice" Wells was on the fast track following 928 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman for South Carolina. An injured sophomore campaign slowed him down as he played in just three games before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2024 season.

Wells had just 28 receptions but lived up to the Juice nickname by recording 19.8 yards per reception. He's someone to keep an eye on since he could bring a lot of firepower to any offense.