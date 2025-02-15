Texans add hidden gem on Day 3 in 7-round NFL mock draft

The Houston Texans know their roster is close, they just need to fill a few holes.

There are expectations that they could try to make a splash, with running back Joe Mixon saying "fireworks" are on the way.

MORE: Former NFL All Pro explains how Texans can replicate Eagles' Super Bowl-winning formula

We can only guess what this could entail, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see general manager Nick Caserio target another wideout via trade or free agency. If so, they wouldn't have to reach in the 2025 NFL Draft — although they still land a potential hidden gem at the position in our latest mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 25: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Houston has two superstars on the edge — Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Now, they add a 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive tackle who can be dominant.

Outland Trophy Semifinalist 🦈

Bednarik Award Semifinalist 🦈

Walter Camp Award Semifinalist 🦈@WalterNolenIII | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/t021aAaA1T — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 25, 2024

Walter Nolen recorded 6.5 sacks for Ole Miss in 2024 but has some concerns. The primary worry is how he can disappaear at times. With the talent around him, and the culture they created, Nolen could reach his potential in Houston which would vastly improve their already daunting defensive line.

Round 2, Pick 58; Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Houston's primary concern this offseason will be fixing the offensive line. They made a change on the sidelines, promoting Cole Popovich to offensive line coach. Now, they get him a versatile player who can line up at tackle or guard.

Emery Jones has the athleticism to play tackle on the edge but his ceiling could be higher as an interior player. That's also what Houston needs, which makes him an excellent fit.

Round 3, Pick 89: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Tight end might be the most underrated need for Houston.

Dalton Schultz regressed in his second season with the team and Cade Stover ended the season on the IR — as did Brevin Jordan. That's why Gunnar Helm is the selection in Round 3.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 249 pounds, Helm broke out in 2024 with 786 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions. He could wind up taking over for Schultz if the veteran doesn't return to form.

Round 4, Pick 127: Ricky White, WR, UNLV

Ricky White tok advantage of a high-octane offense by recording 1,483 yards receiving in 2023 and 1,041 in 2024. The 6-foot-0, 180-pounder posseses elite speed and will likely shine at the Scouting Combine.

ANOTHER ONE! 2nd TD of the night for Ricky White III!



📺: CBSSN pic.twitter.com/VfGDNbIiK0 — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) October 12, 2024

Even if Houston adds a starter across from Nico Collins in free agency, White can find a role in this offense and would prove to be a steal in Round 4. He's also a special teams stud, so he will find a way onto the field regardless of who is on the roster.

Round 5, Pick 167: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

One of the more intelligent linebackers in this class, Jack Kiser is still on the board in Round 5 since he hasn't proven to be great in coverage. At worst, he's a star on special teams but his IQ gives him a high ceiling.

Round 7, Pick 243: Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

The final selection for Houston in this mock brings in Donovan Edwards from Michigan. The Texans have a perennial 1,000-yard back in Joe Mixon and a solid backup, Dameon Pierce. They just never seemed to trust Pierce, giving him just 40 rushing attempts last year.

A strong showing in Week 18 could help him get more snaps in 2025 but more depth is needed. Another prospect who needs to find some consistency, Edwards slides into Round 7 due to the depth at running back in this class.