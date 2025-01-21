5 Houston Texans players who won't be back next season

The Houston Texans have entered their offseason and there's plenty of work to do.

They still boast a talented roster with C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley Jr., and Dalton Schultz all under contract through at least 2025.

While that's true, there are several free agents they need to make decisions on. They also have to look at ways to improve their roster, which could lead to some players being let go. That being said, here's a look at five players who aren't likely to be back next season.

Jeff Okudah, CB

Following a stellar career at Ohio State, Jeff Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Detroit Lions believed they found a stud cornerback but he never lived up to expectations and was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 for a fifth-round pick.

He signed with Houston in 2024, with general manager Nick Caserio hoping to find a way to unlock his potential. That didn't happen as Okudah began the season on the IR and struggled in the six games he appeared in.

Robert Woods, WR

A smart veteran wideout, Robert Woods saw his role diminished in 2024. He had the fewest targets (30) in his career and finished with 20 receptions for 203 yards. He never complained and even took on a role on special teams as a returner.

Set for free agency, Woods is likely to look for a place where he can compete for more playing time. He turns 33 in April, so his options will be limited, but someone should be willing to give him a shot.

Kris Boyd, CB

Kris Boyd made headlines when he celebrated a turnover that didn't happen — and then shoved his coach on the sideline during their Divisional Round game in Kansas City.

He offered an apology afterward and said he and special teams coach Frank Ross were good. Even so, Boyd is a long shot to return.

Kenyon Green, G

Kenyon Green is still under contract for one more season but it's time for the Texans to move on. The 15th overall pick in 2022, Green hasn't developed into a trusted starter for Houston. He's also far from durable missing time in 2024 after spending the entire 2023 campaign on the IR.

Stefon Diggs, WR

Looking to make a splash, Houston traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason. They then renegotiated his contract, making him a free agent in 2025.

Diggs has expressed an interest in returning but that might not happen unless he's willing to play at a discount. Houston was hesitant to pay him top dollar beyond 2024 and with him suffering a torn ACL in Week 8, they're even less likely to break the bank.

Throw in the fact that he never seemed truly comfortable in the offense and the Texans are more likely to target someone younger in free agency, or perhaps go with someone in the draft to be their new WR2.