Stefon Diggs looks fantastic during Texans pregame warm-ups vs. Ravens

The Houston Texans are playing the Baltimore Ravens on a . Prior to kickoff, wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed up to support his teammates, boosting their morale.

Diggs, who was traded to Houston from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 during a win over the Indianapolis Colts. That was late October and just two months later, he seems to be moving free of pain.

The veteran wideout met with Nico Collins on the field and the two were more than happy to see one another.

Reunited and it feels so good ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SdatXkInf2 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 25, 2024

When Diggs joined Houston, they re-worked his contract which allowed him to hit free agency in 2025. He was recently a guest on Good Morning Football where he spoke about his recovery, his desire to be on the sidelines, and his happiness in Houston.

That interview made a reunion in 2025 seem like a possibility — and it would make sense for both parties.

Diggs is comfortable in this offense and with C.J. Stroud. The Texans also need someone to pair with Collins, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding Tank Dell following his severe knee injury. Dell, who suffered a fractured fibula during his rookie season in 2023, was lost for the year when he dislocated his knee against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to the knee being dislocated, Dell tore multiple ligaments and might not be ready in Week 1. Diggs, however, could be judging by how he looked Wednesday.

