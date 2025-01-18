Kris Boyd should be released by Texans after shoving special teams coach

Kris Boyd put the Houston Texans in a bad spot when he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the opening kickoff of their Divisional Round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Following a 63-yard kick return from Nikko Remigio, Boyd forced a fumble when he tackled him on the 32-yard line.

He then celebrated this play by removing and throwing his helmet.

That was bad since his team didn't recover the fumble. What was worse was what transpired on the sideline.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt fearing unwanted NFL return after Burnley's latest defensive heroics

As Boyd ran off the field, special teams coach Frank Ross was seen shouting at the defensive back. Boyd responded by shoving the coach out of his way. The video of that has now gone viral, with Boyd being called out for his unacceptable actions.

pic.twitter.com/zX25cm65pv

Here's video of #Texans Kris Boyd shoving Frank Ross, who is furious with Boyd for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Not good @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 18, 2025

Houston's defense was put in a tough spot with Samaje Perine recovering the ball at the 26. That meant the penalty put the ball at the 13, giving Kansas City excellent field position.

They rose to the occassion, forcing the Chiefs to kick a field goal after losing one yard on three plays. That included two incompletions from Patrick Mahomes and a one-yard loss on a run from Isiah Pacheco.

The Texans' defense has continued to step up, keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone on the first two series. The second should have been a punt, if not for a questionable penalty on Will Anderson. Again, they didn't panic after that, and have kept their team in the game.

More Texans news and analysis