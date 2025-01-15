Robert Woods shares his take on Texans release of Diontae Johnson

The Houston Texans lost Tank Dell to a serious knee injury which he suffered in a Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston filled his spot on the roster by claiming Diontae Johnson, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson is a talented receiver but didn’t mesh well with the Ravens.

That remained the case in Houston, with Johnson being released following their Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Veteran Robert Woods is one of the players who will need to step up as a replacement and was asked about the failed experiment. Woods didn’t go into detail, but said the NFL is tough.

”Everybody wants to be at their peak and be used, but it's the NFL . It's a tough profession and I'll leave it at that” — Woods when asked about Johnson’s release.

Johnson was reportedly unhappy with his lack of involvement when the Texans faced the Chargers, causing a scene in the locker room while the rest of the team was celebrating. Woods understands this point since he’s had to fight for a spot in the passing game the past two seasons.

Woods has topped 1,000 yards receiving twice in his career but had just 20 receptions for 203 yards this year. Unlike Johnson, who was traded by the Carolina Panthers to Baltimore near the deadline, Woods hasn’t been a problem for the team.

Instead, he stepped up and contributed as a punt returner while making the most of each opportunity he received on offense.

That’s how a professional handles it, which is why Woods is still being relied upon at 32 years of age.

