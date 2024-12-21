4 veteran wide receivers Houston Texans can sign to replace Tank Dell

The Houston Texans lost yet another wideout during their Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tank Dell suffered a gruesome leg injury while making a remarkable catch for a touchdown and had to be carted off the field.

It was an emotional moment as teammates were visibly shaken by the injury, which felt all too familiar. Dell, a third-round pick from Houston, saw his rookie campaign end due to a broken leg in 2023.

While his health is the top priority, the Texans still have something to play for. With Dell set to join Stefon Diggs — who tore his ACL in Week 8 — on the IR, they might want to look for outside help. If so, here are four players they could target in free agency.

Odell Beckham, Jr.

Just ahead of the Texans' Week 15 showdown with the Miami Dolphins, they decided to release veteran wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. OBJ was added this offseason but never found a rhythm in their offense, leading to a mutual parting.

Once considered a top-five wideout in the NFL, Beckham isn't the difference-maker he once was. Even so, he's still someone who has a lot of experience, even helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl following the 2021 season — although he did suffer a torn ACL in that victory.

Houston wouldn't need him to be the player who once hauled in one-handed receptions with ease. Instead, they could use his veteran savvy to help take some of the pressure off the shoulders of Nico Collins.

Kadarius Toney

If Houston wants someone who can stretch a defense, Kadarius Toney could be their guy. Toney was a first-round pick for the New York Giants in 2021. He never lived up to the hype but helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl in 2022.

He was with the Cleveland Browns earlier this season but was released after muffing a punt and getting a taunting penalty in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Signing him would be a risk, but he has plenty of talent.

Michael Thomas

This is another risky player, which is why he's available.

Michael Thomas has the record for the most receptions in a season, catching 149 in 2019. That was the second year in a row he led the NFL, but it was also the last time he was healthy.

Thomas has played in 20 games since, with 10 of them coming in 2023. At 30 years of age, he recorded 448 yards on 39 receptions with one touchdown. If healthy, he would give them a big target with sure hands. That's a big if, however.

Diontae Johnson

When wideouts leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, they seem to struggle to hold it together. The latest example is Diontae Johnson who was on the verge of stardom in Pittsburgh before signing with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

He had 30 receptions for 357 yards with three touchdowns before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, where he wore out his welcome in four games. He gave them one reception for six yards before being released.

Johnson is the best option on this list but the Texans would need to make sure he was in the right frame of mind before bringing him in.