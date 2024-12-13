Could Odell Beckham Jr. help Texans replace Stefon Diggs?
By Randy Gurzi
Once considered a top-five wide receiver in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. was recently released by the Miami Dolphins. Their Week 15 opponent, the Houston Texans, could be in the market for help at the position, bringing up the question of whether or not he would be a fit.
The parting is mutual between OBJ and Miami with their offseason union never amounting to much success. In nine games, the veteran had just nine receptions for 55 yards. That's an average of just 6.1 per reception, which is a far cry from his career average of 13.9.
Houston is one of the teams to watch as he hits waivers — and eventually free agency — since they have a need at receiver. They hoped to build an impressive arsenal around C.J. Stroud this offseason by acquiring Stefon Diggs but a torn ACL in Week 8 sent him to the IR.
They still have their No. 1 wideout in Nico Collins but Tank Dell hasn't been repeating the success he had as a rookie. That makes it tempting to look at OBJ, but should the Texans consider bringing him in?
Should the Texans pursue Odell Beckham Jr.
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans is close friends with Mike McDaniel, who is the head coach in Miami. That means he could get some honest feedback on how Beckham fits in the locker room.
It also means they would know if he's a good fit in their system — a system that's similar to the one McDaniel runs since Bobby Slowik hails from the same coaching tree.
That being said, it's hard to see Slowik figuring out how to get the most out of a 32-year-old Beckham if McDaniel couldn't. For that reason, Houston would probably be best served letting another playoff contender make the move.