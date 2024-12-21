C.J. Stroud had heartbreaking reaction to Tank Dell injury

There was a gruesome injury during the showdown between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Houston was trailing 17-10 in the third quarter when they took a deep shot to try and tie the game.

C.J. Stroud dropped a dime into the hands of Tank Dell, who made a remarkable reception for a touchdown. As he hit the turf, he immediately pointed to his leg and was in visible pain.

An inadvertent hit from teammate Jared Wayne led to Dell being carted off the field. The stadium had gone quiet as the air seemed to be taken out of the fan base. While they were feeling bad for the visiting team, no one had as heartbreaking of a reaction as Stroud.

CJ Stroud reacts to Tank Dell’s injury. pic.twitter.com/JQS5gqVK9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 21, 2024

Teammates were quick to come to Stroud's side and console him but the pain was still visible on his face.

Texans teammates console a crying C.J. Stroud who was upset and praying over his close friend Tank Dell. pic.twitter.com/Hxdb0qoQs7 — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 21, 2024

Stroud and Dell have become close friends after entering the NFL together in 2023. They also had a quick connection with Dell recording 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games last year.

He only appeared in 11 games before a broken fibula ended that rookie campaign. He was able to come back this season and was the one constant they had in the receiving corps. Nico Collins missed time with a hamstring injury and Stefon Diggs is on the IR with a torn ACL, but Dell has been the one player Stroud has leaned on.

In this one, he had 98 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

