3 winners & 3 losers from Houston Texans unacceptable loss to Titans
By Randy Gurzi
Week 12 ended in disappointment for the Houston Texans. They fell to 7-5 thanks to a 32-27 loss to the 3-8 Tennessee Titans.
It was their first loss to an AFC South team and their fourth loss in the past six weeks.
They now have to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game that no longer feels like an easy win. While they're going to focus on the upcoming matchup, let's take a moment to highlight who stood out as winners and losers in Week 12.
Loser: Joe Mixon, RB
Joe Mixon missed a few games with an ankle injury but then exploded when he returned. He went for more than 100 yards in four consecutive games. He had a rough outing against Detroit, going for 46 yards on 25 attempts, but at least had a touchdown. Mixon was back on track against Dallas in Week 11 but Week 12 was his worst outing as a Texan.
The veteran back found no room to run, finishing with 22 yards on 14 attempts. It was the first time since he was injured in Week 2 that he failed to get into the end zone. His energy has meant a lot to this offense but that wasn't there on Sunday — he was even seen jawing with fans on the sideline, which isn't the best look.
Winner: Nico Collins, WR
Nico Collins returned in Week 11 and should have had a touchdown on his first catch, if not for a penalty. This week, he was back in the end zone after making an impressive grab from five yards out.
He later added a 56-yarder that set up a field goal. Collins finished with 92 yards on five receptions, proving he's back to full health.
Loser: Ka'imi Fairbairn, K
Early in the fourth quarter, Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 54-yard field goal to give Houston a 27-23 lead. Later in the same quarter, he missed a 28-yarder that could have tied the game at 28. That wasn't the sole reason they lost but it should have been an easy make, that could have changed the game.
Winner: Will Anderson, Jr., DE
The secondary struggled, giving up 278 yards to Will Levis but the defensive line was doing its job. Will Anderson, who returned in Week 12 following a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 9, recorded two sacks.
That gives him 9.5 on the season, soaring past the seven he had as a rookie.
Loser: C.J. Stroud, QB
C.J. Stroud said he learned not to worry too much about interceptions, since they happen in the NFL. There's some truth to that, but he needs to start worrying a little more.
Over the past six games, Stroud has struggled and Houston is 2-4. He's had some tough performances, including five interceptions over the past three games.
On Sunday, he even ran out of the back of the end zone at the end of the game, giving the Titans two points and finishing the game in an uncerimonious way.
Winner: Danielle Hunter, DE
As good as Anderson was, Danielle Hunter was the top defender in Week 12. The veteran recorded seven tackles, five of which went for a loss. That includes three sacks as he made life miserable for Will Levis throughout the day.
Hunter leads the way for Houston with 10.5 sacks, proving to be an excellent offseason acquisition.