Texans Week 12 reactions: Mistake-laden game from C.J. Stroud leads to defeat
By Randy Gurzi
For the first time this season, the Houston Texans lost to an AFC South opponent.
Hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, they were 3-0 but found themselves in a battle. They had several chances to win but ended up letting it slip through their fingers in a 32-27 loss.
C.J. Stroud, who has been struggling in recent weeks, had two interceptions, was sacked four times, and ran out of the end zone with the game on the line.
Let's take a look at what went down in this one.
Recap of Texans vs. Titans in Week 12
The Texans got off to a hot start with Dameon Pierce setting them up on the Tennessee 19 after an 80-yard kick return. From there, it took one snap for C.J. Stroud to find Cade Stover wide-open for his first career touchdown.
Tennessee responded with points on their next three drives, taking a 17-7 lead. That lead was chipped away by Houston when Nico Collins scored on an exciting five-yard touchdown.
Their defense caught a break after this, with Tony Pollard fumbling the ball away. Mario Edwards, Jr. made the recovery, setting up a Ka'imi Fairbairn kick from 28 yards to tie it up.
Tennessee kept fighting, taking a 23-17 lead in the third quarter. Houston finally took the lead back when Jimmie Ward went 65 yards on a pick-six.
That made it 24-23 and Fairbairn hit a long field goal to make it a four-point game. Then, the defense again made a huge mistake, leaving Chig Okonkwo open for a 70-yard touchdown catch, giving Tennessee a one-point lead again.
With a 30-27 deficit, Stroud and the Texans were backed up and kept going in the wrong direction. Stroud was dropped for a seven-yard loss on a sack and then ran out of the end zone while trying to make a play on third-and-17.
Texans have more injury concerns
Late in the second quarter, Jalen Pitre was sent to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Initially, he was ruled as questionable but later the team said he was out for the game.
Up next for Texans
Houston will travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars next week before heading into a much-needed bye week.