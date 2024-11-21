3-round mock draft: Houston Texans prioritize toughness on both lines
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are 7-4 and have full control of the AFC South. Even so, there's still something lacking with this team.
They finally ended a two-game losing streak by knocking off the Dallas Cowboys but there were times in that game where it appeared they would let Dallas hang around. One of the main issues — as has been the case all year — was an inability to protect C.J. Stroud.
That should be a focal point this offseason and is a goal in this 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Houston prioritizes both lines of scrimmage as they continue to build an AFC contender.
Round 1: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Houston has pass rushers all over the line of scrimmage. Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter can bring the heat from the edge. They also have Denico Autry, who can get a push up the middle. Where they need more help is in run defense. Enter Kenneth Grant.
A product of Michigan, Grant stands 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds. He's a load to move and has been a standout defender against the run.
Round 2: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
The Texans can't go back to Kenyon Green next year. A first-round pick in 2022, Gren struggled mightily this year before a shoulder injury sent him to the IR. Their offensive line has been slightly improved with Juice Scruggs moving to Green's spot while Jarrett Patterson replaced Scruggs at center. — but it's still not a strength.
That's why Houston adds Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in Round 2. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Jackson is a better run blocker than pass protector but he still can provide an upgrade at left guard. He also has experience at left tackle, which could be beneficial.
Round 3: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
Safeties often get undervalued, which works out for the Texans. In Round 3, they pick up Xavier Watts from Notre Dame, giving them yet another ball hawk in the secondary.
Jimmie Ward and Eric Murray have each played well but Ward can't stay healthy and both are getting up there in years. Adding Watts gives them a younger safety to play alongside Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock.