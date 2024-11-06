Joe Mixon has been shockingly good for Texans since his return

Joe Mixon over the past three weeks:



🔷 263 yards after contact (1st)

🔷 4 rushing TDs (T-1st)

🔷 16 first downs (T-1st)

🔷 18 missed tackles forced (2nd)

🔷 12 runs of 10+ yards (T-1st) pic.twitter.com/uhQwfR9bNn