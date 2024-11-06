Joe Mixon has been shockingly good for Texans since his return
By Randy Gurzi
Three big name running backs changed teams this offseason, including Joe Mixon who left the Cincinnati Bengals to join the Houston Texans.
Mixon hasn’t been getting the same attention as the other two stars, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. This is understandable since Henry already crossed the 1,000 yard mark for the Baltimore Ravens and Barkley is just 75 yards away for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mixon, on the other hand, is sitting at 609 yards. Even with the lower number, the Texans star has been as good — or even better — than any other back when healthy.
In Week 1, Mixon exploded for 159 yards. He was then lost for three weeks when he suffered an ankle injury during the Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. Since returning, he’s had more than 100 yards and at least one touchdown in four consecutive games.
Over the past three weeks, he’s been No. 1 in several categories including yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, and carries that go for at least 10 yards.
Houston has been relying on Mixon heavily with Nico Collins out, and that will continue now that Stefon Diggs is injured.
An eighth-year veteran, Mixon is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. That’s the most he’s had since his second year in the league, 2018. He’s found success despite the offensive line struggling and even at 28, has shown no signs of slowing down.