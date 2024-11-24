Nico Collins hauls in sensational touchdown catch for Texans vs. Titans
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans were off to a 7-0 lead against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 thanks to an 80-yard kickoff return from Dameon Pierce. He was finally pushed out of bounds at the Tennessee 19, and C.J. Stroud hit Cade Stover on the first snap from scrimmage for a touchdown.
Tennessee took over after this, shocking the Texans to take a 17-7 lead. In need of an answer, they turned to their top receiver, Nico Collins.
MORE: 3-round mock draft: Houston Texans prioritize toughness on both lines
Houston had a 10-play, 78-yard drive which was capped off by Collins hauling in a pass from five yards. That might not sound like a great play but seeing Stroud thread the needle while Collins made a leaping catch in traffice was an exciting play.
Houston is still trailing by three points, with their defense struggling.
Both Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter have done their part by recording sacks but the secondary is struggling. They've surrendered several deep balls, including a 63-yarder to Calvin Ridley and a 38-yarder to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The pass to Westbrook-Ikhine went for a touchdown.
The Texans are 7-4, facing a 2-8 Titans squad. This felt like a game that would be heavily in favor of the home team but throughout the first half, it's been a dog fight.
Update: Houston's defense just caught a huge break with Mario Edwards, Jr. recovering a fumble by Tony Pollard. They have a chance to take the lead before the break.