Will Anderson Jr. : ‘I want to be here for the rest of my career’

Will Anderson Jr. is making it clear: He wants to be a Houston Texan for the long haul.

The Pro Bowl defensive end, who helped anchor the Texans’ defense over his first two seasons, said he is fully committed to Houston as he looks ahead to a potential contract extension following the 2025 NFL season.

“I want to be here for the rest of my career, honestly,” Anderson said in a recent interview. “As long as I can be here, that’s when I want to be here. Those guys [Derek Stingley, Danielle Hunter and Jalen Pitre], they deserve it. They work really hard. They put a lot of hard work into their craft. You see it on Sundays, and I’m excited to be a part of it”

Anderson, 23, was selected by Houston with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a standout career at Alabama. The Texans traded up to secure Anderson, who quickly became a cornerstone of the team’s defense, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl selection in his first two seasons.

Anderson is currently playing on a four-year, $35.2 million rookie contract that is fully guaranteed and includes a $22.6 million signing bonus. He will not be eligible for a new deal until after the 2025 season, when he completes his third year in the league. At that point, the Texans can negotiate a multiyear extension that could make Anderson one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

Houston has been active this offseason, locking up several key defensive players to long-term deals as the team looks to build on its recent success. Anderson said he is eager to continue playing alongside his teammates and help the Texans contend for championships.

“I’m excited about what we’re building here,” Anderson said. “This is where I want to be”

Anderson’s production on the field has matched his confidence off it. In 2024, he recorded 11 sacks and 37 tackles in 14 games, building on a rookie campaign that saw him post seven sacks and 45 tackles. With his leadership and performance, Anderson has emerged as a foundational piece for head coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense.